CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 2, 2019

_____

353 FPUS56 KLOX 031004

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

CAZ041-032330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ040-032330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows in the mid

50s.

$$

CAZ547-032330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ548-032330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and

fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-032330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s except the mid to upper 60s coastal slopes and higher

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s coastal slopes and

higher peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after patchy morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 coastal

slopes and higher peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s except the

mid to upper 60s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ045-032330-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

around 80. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ044-032330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s except the lower to mid 60s nearest the coast.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 nearest

the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s

to mid 70s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-032330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ039-032330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog

in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to around 60. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ059-032330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ054-032330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog along the coastal slopes. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 70s to mid

80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations

to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-032330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-032330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog on

the coastal slopes in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s

at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning along the coastal slopes. Highs from the 80s to around 90

at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-032330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and 70s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower

80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-032330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s and

70s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ037-032330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ051-032330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to

around 80 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at

high elevations. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ038-032330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy morning fog closer to the coast. Highs in

the 80s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ549-550-032330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s to around

70 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to

the mid to upper 60s interior.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

near the coast to around 70 interior. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

$$

CAZ087-032330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

304 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

Hall

