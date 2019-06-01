CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019

976 FPUS56 KLOX 011045

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

CAZ041-012330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the

lower 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower

60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland.

CAZ040-012330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning,

otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ547-012330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog with drizzle. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ548-012330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and

fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ046-012330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ045-012330-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ044-012330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog with drizzle. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 nearest the

coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ088-012330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ039-012330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and

fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ059-012330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ054-012330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle along the lower coastal slopes. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the lower coastal slopes in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid

60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Lows

from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s at high elevations. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-012330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 70s at

low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s to around 70 at

high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid

60s to lower 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the night

and morning, otherwise partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to

mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s

at high elevations. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ052-012330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the lower coastal slopes. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the lower coastal slopes after midnight. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the lower coastal slopes in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog along the lower coastal slopes after midnight. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the lower coastal slopes in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 70s

to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at

high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog along the lower coastal slopes in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations

to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 80s

to around 90 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at

high elevations. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper

70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at

high elevations. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-012330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and

fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 70s inland.

CAZ036-012330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ037-012330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning

then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly eastern portion. Highs in

the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, mainly eastern portion.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon, mainly eastern portion. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ051-012330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle along the lower coastal slopes. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s

at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning along the lower coastal slopes. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid

70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at

high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight along the lower coastal slopes. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the

50s to around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning along the lower coastal slopes. Highs from the 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to around 60. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ038-012330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to around 90. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ549-550-012330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around

70 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid to

upper 60s interior.

CAZ087-012330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

345 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

Hall

