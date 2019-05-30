CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

CAZ041-302330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

CAZ087-302330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ040-302330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

CAZ039-302330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70.

CAZ548-302330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ547-302330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ046-302330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ044-045-302330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ088-302330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ059-302330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ054-302330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms near the Interstate 5

corridor. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to

around 70 at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms near the Interstate 5 Corridor. Becoming

mostly clear by midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms near the

Interstate 5 corridor. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms near the Interstate 5 Corridor. Becoming

mostly clear by midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s to

around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid

60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper

60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-302330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly

clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly

clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid

60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the

mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the

upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ052-302330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog on lower slopes early,

otherwise sunny in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the upper

60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-302330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid

70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

CAZ036-302330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ037-302330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly

clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ051-302330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations

to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations

to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly

clear after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly

clear after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-302330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly

clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly

clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ549-302330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

CAZ550-302330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

310 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

