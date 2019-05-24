CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 23, 2019
_____
432 FPUS56 KLOX 241007
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
CAZ041-250000-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the
lower 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to
the mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ087-250000-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s near the coast to the
mid 60s interior. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ547-548-250000-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, Universal City,
Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ046-250000-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ088-250000-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
70s.
$$
CAZ054-250000-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s
to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at
high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s
to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at
high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
7000 to 7500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet.
Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and
snow showers after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at
high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at
low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at
high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-250000-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ040-250000-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the
lower 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around
70 inland.
$$
CAZ044-045-250000-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ053-250000-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s
to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at
high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet
increasing to 7000 feet. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and
snow showers after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid
40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the upper
60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at
high elevations.
$$
CAZ039-250000-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ035-250000-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to
around 70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the evening then
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to around 70 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to around 70 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around
70 inland.
$$
CAZ036-250000-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ052-250000-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations
to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high
elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s
to around 50 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations
to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-250000-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ034-250000-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the evening then
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the
lower 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ051-250000-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ037-250000-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ549-250000-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-250000-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
307 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the
coast to the upper 60s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to
the mid to upper 60s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near
the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s to around
70 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to around 70 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around
70 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around
70 interior.
$$
Thompson
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather