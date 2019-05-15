CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

CAZ041-160000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ087-160000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of west

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-160000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ039-160000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25

mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ548-160000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ547-160000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. South winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ088-160000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

CAZ045-160000-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ044-160000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

CAZ046-160000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ054-160000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation around 3 inches. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from

the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-160000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 to 6500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet. Lows from the

upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s

in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000

feet in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows from

the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-160000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ052-160000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

CAZ034-160000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ035-160000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ036-160000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ051-160000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

CAZ037-160000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows lower

to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ038-160000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ550-160000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

shifting to the northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

CAZ549-160000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20

to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20

to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

