CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 14, 2019
_____
848 FPUS56 KLOX 151003
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
CAZ041-160000-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the west with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ087-160000-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of southwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of west
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-160000-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ039-160000-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain developing and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25
mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ548-160000-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ547-160000-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. South winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ088-160000-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ045-160000-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ044-160000-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s.
$$
CAZ046-160000-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ054-160000-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to
lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation around 3 inches. Highs from
the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Snow level
6000 to 6500 feet. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low
elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from
the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to
the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s
to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to
the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at
low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper
50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-160000-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the
mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around
50 at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level 6000 to 6500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet. Lows from the
upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s
in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000
feet in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations
to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations
to the 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows from
the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper
40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations
to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow
showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper
40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-160000-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15
to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20
to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ052-160000-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain developing and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper
40s to mid 50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper
50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at
high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s and 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ034-160000-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ035-160000-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s at the
beaches to the upper 60s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ036-160000-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ051-160000-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20
mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s.
$$
CAZ037-160000-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with local
gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows lower
to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ038-160000-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-160000-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 20 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
shifting to the northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s.
$$
CAZ549-160000-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
303 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20
to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20
to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45
mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
ASR
_____
