CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019
944 FPUS56 KLOX 301024
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
CAZ041-010030-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ087-010030-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-010030-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in
the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ039-010030-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ548-010030-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ547-010030-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ046-010030-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West afternoon winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ044-045-010030-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ088-010030-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ059-010030-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in
the afternoon in the western foothills.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph and isolated gusts to 50
mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ054-010030-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog on
the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog on the
coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower
70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around
40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-010030-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid
50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around
40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid
30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations.
$$
CAZ052-010030-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to around 60 at high elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid
60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at
high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-010030-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ036-010030-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ037-010030-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ051-010030-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ038-010030-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ549-010030-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs near
60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
around 60.
$$
CAZ550-010030-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
324 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
ASR
