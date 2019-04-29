CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019
_____
513 FPUS56 KLOX 291002
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
CAZ041-300000-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper
70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ087-300000-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-300000-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ039-300000-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ548-300000-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ547-300000-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog with drizzle after midnight. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ046-300000-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s to around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ044-045-300000-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog with drizzle after midnight. Lows
around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ088-300000-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog with drizzle after midnight. Lows
around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CAZ059-300000-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the
west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ054-300000-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs mid 50s to
lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. patchy
drizzle after midnight. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at
low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the
morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to
mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-300000-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog on
the coastal slopes and drizzle after midnight. Lows from the mid
to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog on the
coastal slopes and drizzle in the morning. Highs from the upper
50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at
high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s
to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to
mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to
mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around
40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to
around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-300000-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the lower
to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high
elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid
60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid
60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-300000-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around
70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ036-300000-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ037-300000-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ051-300000-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ038-300000-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ549-300000-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-300000-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
ASR
_____
