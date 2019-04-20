CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019
_____
853 FPUS56 KLOX 201032
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
CAZ041-210130-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ087-210130-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs around 60.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ040-210130-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper
70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ039-210130-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ548-210130-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the mid
60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs around 80.
$$
CAZ547-210130-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ046-210130-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-210130-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ088-210130-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.
North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
CAZ059-210130-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the west
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ054-210130-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog on the
coastal slopes. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations
to the 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Areas of
northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds
strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around
40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at
low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-210130-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog on the coastal
slopes. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the
50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid
60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-210130-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to around 70 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-210130-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the
upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-210130-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ037-210130-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ051-210130-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ038-210130-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ549-210130-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
60.
$$
CAZ550-210130-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in
the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
$$
ASR
_____
