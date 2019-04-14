CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019

_____

781 FPUS56 KLOX 141125

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

CAZ041-142345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ087-142345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, except patchy locally

dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less. Mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early, then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-142345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog n the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-142345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-142345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ547-142345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ044-045-142345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ088-142345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ046-142345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ053-054-142345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and a chance

of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-142345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ034-142345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Except

for patchy low clouds and fog along the beaches in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ035-142345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s to

mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ036-142345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ052-142345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ038-142345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ051-142345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ037-142345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ549-142345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-142345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

Kaplan

_____

