CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 29, 2019
_____
436 FPUS56 KLOX 301003
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
CAZ041-310030-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds around
15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid
60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ087-310030-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of
northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-310030-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
$$
CAZ039-310030-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Below passes and
canyons...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ548-310030-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ547-310030-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70.
$$
CAZ088-310030-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to around 70. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70.
$$
CAZ045-310030-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s and 60s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ044-310030-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ046-310030-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds diminishing in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s and 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s and
60s.
$$
CAZ054-310030-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the
mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5
Corridor.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to
around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper
50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at
high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-310030-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas
of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the
60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows from
the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid
50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-310030-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ052-310030-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds diminishing in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at
low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows from around
50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations
to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at
high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-310030-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ035-310030-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s inland. Local northeast winds around
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ036-310030-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ051-310030-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ037-310030-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
and 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
$$
CAZ038-310030-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
$$
CAZ550-310030-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ549-310030-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around
60. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
$$
_____
