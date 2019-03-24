CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 23, 2019

_____

223 FPUS56 KLOX 241021

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

CAZ041-242330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-242330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ039-242330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Local northwest to north winds

15 to 25 mph below passes and canyons this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Local north winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ087-242330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-242330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ045-242330-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-242330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Local dense fog

early, with visibilities one quarter mile or less. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ548-242330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-242330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ046-242330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70. Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ059-242330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ054-242330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning, strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor, diminishing in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

and 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-242330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s and

40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-242330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 50s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from

the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-242330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ035-242330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ036-242330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ037-242330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ051-242330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ038-242330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ550-242330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-242330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

321 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather