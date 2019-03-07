CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 6, 2019

596 FPUS56 KLOX 071142

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

CAZ041-080200-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ087-080200-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of west winds 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ040-080200-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ039-080200-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ548-080200-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ547-080200-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. West afternoon winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ088-080200-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ045-080200-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs from 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ044-080200-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ046-080200-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60 except around 50 coastal slopes and

higher peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60 except around

50 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ054-080200-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows from the

mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30

in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 30s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around

30 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Lows from the 30s

to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the

mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid

20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ053-080200-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers becoming likely. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the 20s and 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the 30s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

from the 30s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. Lows from the 30s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the

mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

CAZ059-080200-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow possible

in the foothills. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ052-080200-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers becoming likely. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations

to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid

20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Lows from

the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 30s

to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations.

CAZ034-080200-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ035-080200-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ036-080200-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

CAZ051-080200-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 3000

to 3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ037-080200-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 2500

to 3000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the 50s.

CAZ038-080200-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 3000

to 3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ550-080200-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Lows in the

40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ549-080200-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

342 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

