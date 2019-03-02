CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

CAZ041-030115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain...heavy at times...in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

CAZ087-030115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of south winds 15 to

25 mph .

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

CAZ040-030115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

CAZ039-030115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ548-030115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

CAZ547-030115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ088-030115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ045-030115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

CAZ044-030115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ046-030115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ054-030115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 7000

feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the mid to upper

40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 6500

to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the 50s

at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet in the

evening. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 at high elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain or snow in the

afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Highs from the 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations

to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ053-030115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6500

to 7000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows from the lower

to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 6500

to 7000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs from the 50s

at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet in the evening. Lows from around 40

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations

to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ059-030115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40

percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

CAZ052-030115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to

upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the mid

to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations

to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows from the

mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ034-030115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers 40

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ035-030115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

CAZ036-030115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ051-030115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ037-030115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Winds decreasing in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ038-030115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Winds decreasing in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ550-030115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

CAZ549-030115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

303 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

