CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019
440 FPUS56 KLOX 251123
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
CAZ041-260145-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning. Winds Strongest
from Leo Carrillo to the Hollywood Hills.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds Strongest from Leo
Carrillo to the Hollywood Hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gust to 35 mph in the morning. Winds
Strongest from Leo Carrillo to the Hollywood Hills.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ087-260145-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
CAZ040-260145-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ039-260145-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ548-260145-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
in the foothills.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ547-260145-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North to northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest in the western third.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North to northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph developing after midnight. Winds
strongest in the western third.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North to
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph. Winds strongest in the western third.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows around 50.
CAZ046-260145-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ044-045-260145-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph. Winds diminishing in the afternoon. Winds
strongest near the LA county line.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph
after midnight. Winds strongest near the LA county line.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.Winds strongest near the LA
county line.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds
strongest near the LA county line.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ088-260145-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
CAZ059-260145-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s except the mid 40s in the hills.
CAZ054-260145-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds
decreasing in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s
to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at
high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper
50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations
to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
CAZ053-260145-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds
decreasing in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mostly in the 60s. North winds 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s
to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at
high elevations. Lows mostly in the 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper
50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high
elevations. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
CAZ052-260145-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. East winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s
to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at
high elevations. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the
upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s to
around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations
to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
CAZ034-035-260145-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. East winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
CAZ036-260145-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Lows in the 40s.
CAZ037-260145-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s
to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
CAZ051-260145-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s and 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
CAZ038-260145-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
CAZ549-260145-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
CAZ550-260145-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
323 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
