CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

_____

709 FPUS56 KLOX 191102

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

CAZ041-200145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and

fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ087-200145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Areas of west afternoon winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ040-200145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 50. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ039-200145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 15

mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph increasing to 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ548-200145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ547-200145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

70. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds

and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ088-200145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ045-200145-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ044-200145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ046-200145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs 50s to lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ054-200145-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet. Lows from

the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s

in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 40 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-200145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to

lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-200145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ052-200145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-200145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around

60 inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 60s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ035-200145-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ036-200145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ051-200145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ037-200145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-200145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. North afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-200145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ549-200145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

302 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

ASR

