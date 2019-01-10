CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019
518 FPUS56 KLOX 102223
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
CAZ041-111230-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
$$
CAZ040-111230-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy
at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
CAZ547-548-111230-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, Universal City,
Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
CAZ046-111230-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
CAZ044-045-111230-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to around 50 except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to around 50. East winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
CAZ088-111230-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
CAZ053-111230-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to
6500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations
to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
5500 to 6000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Storm total
snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations
to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper
20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to
the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from around 40 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to
mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from around 40 at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the lower to mid 50s
at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-111230-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to
mid 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet.
Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
5500 to 6000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Storm total
snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper
20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s
to mid 40s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to
the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the mid 30s to
lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to
mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from around 40 at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the lower to mid 50s
at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-111230-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. East
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ039-111230-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at
times. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
CAZ034-111230-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 60s inland. Southeast winds around 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the
beaches to around 60 inland. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
CAZ035-111230-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
CAZ036-111230-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
CAZ052-111230-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Snow level 5000
to 5500 feet. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at
high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the
50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the lower to mid 50s
at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-051-111230-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
$$
CAZ038-111230-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
CAZ087-111230-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
from the lower to mid 50s near the coast to the lower 60s
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
CAZ550-111230-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
CAZ549-111230-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
223 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to
around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
MW
