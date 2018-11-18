CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

_____

157 FPUS56 KLOX 181130

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

CAZ041-190015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ087-190015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-190015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ039-190015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ548-190015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ547-190015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ046-190015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ044-045-190015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ088-190015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ059-190015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid 40s in

the hills. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-190015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-190015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. East winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers on northern slopes.

Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ052-190015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-190015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ035-190015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ036-190015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ037-190015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except

the mid 40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the mid 40s to around 50 in

the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ051-190015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 60s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ038-190015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-190015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ550-190015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

330 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather