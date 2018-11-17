CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

_____

665 FPUS56 KLOX 172120

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

CAZ041-181215-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-181215-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

$$

CAZ040-181215-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ039-181215-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to around

70.

$$

CAZ548-181215-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ547-181215-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ046-181215-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-181215-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai

Valley.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

$$

CAZ088-181215-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid

60s.

$$

CAZ059-181215-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the hills. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s except the lower to

mid 40s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

$$

CAZ054-181215-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at

low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows from the mid

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations

to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-181215-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-181215-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ034-181215-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

$$

CAZ035-181215-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-181215-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70.

$$

CAZ037-181215-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s except the mid to upper 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for low clouds and fog in

the Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s except the mid 40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy except for morning low clouds and fog in

the Salinas Valley. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around

40 except the mid 40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

$$

CAZ051-181215-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows from the lower

to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-181215-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ549-181215-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

$$

CAZ550-181215-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

115 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70.

$$

Kittell

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather