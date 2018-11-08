CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018

_____

201 FPUS56 KLOX 081202

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

CAZ041-090100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. From Malibu to

the Hollywood Hills northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. From Malibu to

the Hollywood Hills northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ087-090100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ040-090100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 70

at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s at the beaches to the

upper 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ039-090100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s

in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ548-090100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-090100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny...except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-090100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny...except for patchy morning low clouds on the

coastal slopes. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s colder valleys.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ044-045-090100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny...except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds increasing to 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the lower

to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-090100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ059-090100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills. East winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the

hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except around 40 in the hills.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s

except around 40 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the lower

to mid 40s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ054-090100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-090100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-090100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-090100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Local northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around

50 in the hills. East winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland. East winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-090100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ037-090100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo

Plain. East winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. East winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the

Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s

except around 40 in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ038-051-090100-

Cuyama Valley-San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Cuyama and Black Mountain

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 40 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ549-090100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ550-090100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

402 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior. East winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to

the upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

ck

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather