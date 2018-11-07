CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018
_____
147 FPUS56 KLOX 071106
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
CAZ041-080145-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds developing. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
around 60. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
$$
CAZ087-080145-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph
in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ040-080145-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early the late night low clouds. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the
lower 80s inland. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s and 50s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
$$
CAZ039-080145-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s and 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around
70 cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ548-080145-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
80. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ547-080145-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North to
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ046-080145-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s and 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-080145-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy late night low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai
Valley. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ088-080145-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to around 80. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ059-080145-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except
around 40 in the hills. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except
the mid 40s in the hills. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ054-080145-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest through
the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s
to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s
to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-080145-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations
to the 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Gusts
to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s
to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s
to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-080145-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to around 70 at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to
the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to around 70 at high elevations. East winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to
around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid
40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-080145-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to around 80 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. Highs from the mid 60s
to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-080145-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ037-080145-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except
the mid 40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s except the lower to mid
40s in the Carrizo Plain. East winds around 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds around
15 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to
around 40 except the mid to upper 40s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs
in the upper 60s to around 80.
$$
CAZ051-080145-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid
40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at
low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-080145-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. East winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s
and 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ549-080145-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s and 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast
to the mid 70s interior.
$$
CAZ550-080145-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
306 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper
70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to
the upper 70s interior.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
$$
ASR
_____
