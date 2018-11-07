CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North to northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid

40s in the Ojai Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid

40s in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph. Strongest eastern valleys.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except around 40 in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s

except around 40 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the mid to upper 40s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower 60s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

750 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

70s to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

70s to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

