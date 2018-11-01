CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018

_____

076 FPUS56 KLOX 011005

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

CAZ041-020015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. patchy fog. Lows around

60. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Areas of night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-020015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Areas of night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-020015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from around 70 at

the beaches to around 80 inland. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ039-020015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s cooler beaches. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills.

$$

CAZ548-020015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ547-020015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ046-020015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except

the lower to mid 60s colder valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60 except the upper 40s colder valleys. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ044-045-020015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

around 70 in the hills. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

around 70 in the hills. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ088-020015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ059-020015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50 except the lower to mid 50s in the hills. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ054-020015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-020015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-020015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at

high elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ034-035-020015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-020015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ037-020015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo

Plain. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

around 80. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ051-020015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to

around 80 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper

70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at

high elevations. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ038-020015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ549-020015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-020015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

305 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather