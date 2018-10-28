CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

_____

756 FPUS56 KLOX 282137

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

CAZ041-291130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ087-291130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-291130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ039-291130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Below

passes and canyons...Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 30 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest to

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Strongest west of Refugio.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Below passes and canyons...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph. Winds shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Local gusts to 50 mph around the hills of Montecito.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest to

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Strongest west of

Refugio.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around

70 cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ548-291130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ547-291130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s in the hills. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower

to mid 60s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-291130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

40s in the Ojai Valley. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. North winds 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ088-291130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

80. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ046-291130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except

around 50 colder valleys. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s

except around 50 colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 40s to mid 50s colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 50 colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ054-291130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-291130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog on

the northern slopes. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-291130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ034-035-291130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-291130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ052-291130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at

high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-291130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ051-291130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-291130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the

mid 40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except the upper 40s to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to

mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ549-291130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ550-291130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

237 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CK

