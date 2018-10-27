CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

245 FPUS56 KLOX 271031

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

CAZ041-272330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s inland.

CAZ040-272330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ547-272330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ548-272330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ046-272330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60 except around 50 colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60 except around 50 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60 except around 50 colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ044-045-272330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ088-272330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

CAZ053-272330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ054-272330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower

50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ059-272330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ039-272330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise

sunny. Local dense fog early, with visibilities one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the 80s except the 70s cooler beaches.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Areas of west to

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 30 mph, diminishing late.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Areas of

west to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

CAZ034-035-272330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland.

CAZ036-272330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ052-272330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ037-038-051-272330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ087-272330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

sunny. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ550-272330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ549-272330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

