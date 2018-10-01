CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

_____

491 FPUS56 KLOX 011004

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

CAZ041-020015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ087-020015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ040-020015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ039-020015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ548-020015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ547-020015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ088-020015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ045-020015-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-020015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s

to around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ046-020015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s

to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ054-020015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the

80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high

elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s

to around 60 at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-020015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from the 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at

high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-020015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

80s to around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around

80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy.Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ052-020015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 60s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s

to mid 60s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 50s

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 70s

at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Lows from the

mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s to

mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ034-020015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from around

70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ035-020015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy. A chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s

to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ036-020015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

CAZ051-020015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ037-020015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid 50s to around 60 in the

Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ038-020015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ550-020015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ549-020015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

304 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

ASR

