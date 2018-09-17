CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
006 FPUS56 KLOX 171031
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
CAZ041-180015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning
low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower
to mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear.Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower 80s inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
$$
CAZ087-180015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Lows lower to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy Night
through morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ040-180015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the
lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. West winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid
80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ039-180015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 15 to
25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Local
north winds 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15
to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
Local north winds 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s and
70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ548-180015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid
80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ547-180015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ046-180015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s
to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ088-180015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s to around 60. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ044-045-180015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ053-054-180015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low elevations
to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the
mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s
in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs from the 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to
mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ059-180015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ052-180015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations
to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the
lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at
low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs from the upper 70s to mid
80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ034-035-180015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s
inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s
inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear except for patchy night
through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ036-180015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to around
80. Lows in the 50s.
$$
CAZ037-180015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for low clouds and fog in the Salinas
Valley after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the
80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ051-180015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the
mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s
in colder valleys and peaks. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper
40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ038-180015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ549-180015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20
to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35
mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-180015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
ASR
