CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

CAZ041-151115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ040-151115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at

the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ547-151115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ548-151115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s.

CAZ046-151115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s

except the lower to mid 50s colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the lower to mid 50s colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the lower to mid 50s colder valleys.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the lower to mid 50s colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

CAZ044-045-151115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s to around

90.

CAZ088-151115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ053-054-151115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ059-151115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with isolated gusts to 30 mph near

Lake Palmdale.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ039-151115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph, mainly western

portion.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local Gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around

70 cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except

around 70 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

CAZ034-035-151115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from around 70 at the beaches

to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ036-151115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid

80s.

CAZ052-151115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ037-038-051-151115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to

around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ087-151115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from around 70 near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior.

CAZ550-151115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

70s to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

CAZ549-151115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

824 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

