CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
715 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
CAZ041-301115-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
CAZ040-301115-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
CAZ547-301115-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ548-301115-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ046-301115-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s coastal
slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except
around 60 colder valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ044-045-301115-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the
lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ088-301115-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
CAZ053-054-301115-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ059-301115-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
CAZ039-301115-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
715 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local
gusts to 35 mph below passes and canyons, strongest western portions.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Local gusts
to 35 mph western portions late.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph below
passes and canyons, strongest western portons.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph below
passes and canyons, strongest western portions.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
lower 70s cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ034-035-301115-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to
around 90 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
80s to lower 90s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and
80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and
80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and
80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and
80s inland.
CAZ036-301115-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
CAZ052-301115-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
715 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper
50s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds
15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph through passes and canyons
of the Santa Ynez Range, strongest western portions.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Areas
of northwest to north winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
through western passes and canyons of the Santa Ynez Range,
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph through
passes and canyons of the Santa Ynez Range, strongest western portions.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Areas of northwest to north
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph through western passes and
canyons of the Santa Ynez Range, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph through
passes and canyons of the Santa Ynez Range, strongest western portions.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ037-038-051-301115-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain
225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at
high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to
the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to
the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ087-301115-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior. Areas of west
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
CAZ550-301115-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to
around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around
80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around
80 interior.
CAZ549-301115-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the
lower to mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid
70s interior.
Gomberg/MW
