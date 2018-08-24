CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
CAZ041-250030-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s
to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the upper
60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the upper
60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid to
upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
CAZ087-250030-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the 70s. Areas
of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the 70s to
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid
to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid to
upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
CAZ040-250030-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid 60s
at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid 60s
at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
CAZ039-250030-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after patchy morning low clouds. Highs in the 70s
to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after patchy morning low clouds. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after patchy morning low clouds. Highs in the 70s
to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after patchy morning low clouds. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after patchy morning low clouds. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
CAZ548-250030-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ547-250030-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ046-250030-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ088-250030-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
CAZ044-045-250030-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
CAZ053-054-250030-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
CAZ059-250030-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
CAZ052-250030-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 60s at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ034-035-250030-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early
spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s
inland.
CAZ036-250030-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s
to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ037-250030-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower
to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to
mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ051-250030-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ038-250030-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
CAZ549-250030-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast
to the lower 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the
coast to the lower 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower
60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. Northwest winds 20
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid 60s
to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid 60s
to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
CAZ550-250030-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
304 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower 80s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near
the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s
interior.
