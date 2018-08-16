CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

CAZ041-170045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper

80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s

to lower 90s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to

around 90 inland.

CAZ087-170045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

CAZ040-170045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

CAZ039-170045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog .

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ548-170045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ547-170045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ046-170045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

CAZ044-045-170045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

CAZ088-170045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

CAZ059-170045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20

percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.

Southwest afternoon winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 94 to

104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

CAZ054-170045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid

80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

CAZ053-170045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower

80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s

to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ052-170045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from 92

to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-170045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the

80s to around 90 inland.

CAZ036-170045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ037-170045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

CAZ051-170045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to around

90 at high elevations. Northwest afternoon winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to around

90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

CAZ038-170045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 94 to

102. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

CAZ549-170045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

CAZ550-170045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

319 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the

lower 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

ASR

