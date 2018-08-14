CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

615 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

CAZ041-142330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

615 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

Updated

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning near the

coast, otherwise sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to

the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

CAZ087-142330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

615 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

Updated

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ040-142330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

615 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

Updated

.TODAY...Patchy of low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

CAZ039-142330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

308 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s except lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the 70s cooler

beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the 70s cooler

beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to

upper 70s cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to

upper 70s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid

70s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid

70s cooler beaches.

CAZ548-142330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

308 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ547-142330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

308 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

CAZ046-142330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

308 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal

slopes. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s, except

lower 80s coastal slopes. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except

lower to mid 80s coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except

lower to mid 80s coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

the mid 70s to lower 80s coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to lower 80s coastal slopes.

CAZ044-045-142330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

308 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except lower 80s far

western portion. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except lower 80s far

western portion. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except lower to mid 80s

far western portion. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s

far western portion.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s

far western portion.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except

lower to mid 80s far western portion.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except lower to mid 80s

far western portion.

CAZ088-142330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

308 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

CAZ059-142330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

308 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 96 to

104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

CAZ054-142330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

308 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper

70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear. Lows

in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

the 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the

60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the

60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-142330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

308 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

90 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s

at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower

80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s

to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s

to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s

to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at

high elevations.

CAZ052-142330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

308 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-142330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

308 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to

the 80s to around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to

the 80s to around 90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland.

CAZ036-142330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

308 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

CAZ037-142330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

615 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

Updated

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the Salinas Valley

early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

around 70 on the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 on the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 on the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 on the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s on the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s on the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

CAZ051-142330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

308 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

CAZ038-142330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

308 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 95 to

103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

CAZ549-142330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

308 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

CAZ550-142330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

308 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

