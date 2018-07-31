CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy low

clouds and go early. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the

mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to

the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the

mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Otherwise

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to

mid 70s cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler

beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler

beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the

lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the

coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except

the upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to around 90 except the upper 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90 except the upper 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around

90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s

to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid

80s nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s

at low elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to

the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Except patchy low clouds and fog across the

Salinas River Valley in the morning. Highs 90 to 103. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the mid to upper 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 88 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

