CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

544 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

CAZ041-282315-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-282315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ040-282315-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower

60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-282315-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-282315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-282315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-282315-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

544 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

Update

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 nearest the

coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 nearest the

coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ088-282315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-282315-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to around 70

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the lower 60s coastal slopes

and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ054-282315-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid

60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-282315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at

high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-282315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ034-035-282315-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to

around 70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s

to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s and 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-282315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ052-282315-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-282315-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ051-282315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-282315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the

lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ549-550-282315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

342 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to the upper 60s to mid 70s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to

around 70 interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to the mid 60s to

around 70 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the upper 60s to

mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from around

60 near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the

coast to the 70s interior.

$$

