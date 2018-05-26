CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

_____

036 FPUS56 KLOX 261303 AAA

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

605 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

CAZ041-262330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ087-262330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-262330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

605 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

Updated

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ039-262330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, strongest west of Goleta.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph, strongest west of Goleta, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph

late.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 30 mph,

diminishing late.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ548-262330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-262330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, mainly in the foothills, then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

$$

CAZ046-262330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s except the mid 60s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-262330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

605 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

Updated

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ088-262330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ059-262330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of

west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph this evening,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ054-262330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers or

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation

expected. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, strongest through the Interstate

5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, strongest through the Interstate 5

Corridor.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-262330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation

expected. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-262330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph, diminishing late.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-262330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to around 80 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s to

mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-262330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ037-262330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph early.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 on the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

$$

CAZ051-262330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to

the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-262330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ549-262330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the

coast to the lower to mid 60s interior. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-262330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

335 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to around 70 interior. West winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather