CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

CAZ519-281200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of flurries after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of sprinkles and

snow showers. Highs around 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 31. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers and

sprinkles. Colder. Highs around 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 42. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Highs

39 to 44.

$$

CAZ521-281200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs

around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers and

sprinkles. Cooler. Highs around 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of sprinkles. Highs around 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs

41 to 46.

$$

CAZ520-281200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 77.

Lows 46 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 68. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 37. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

59. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

$$

CAZ522-281200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...85 to 88 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...

51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...

54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73 in

the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in the

mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 66 in the mountains...around

88 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 38 in the mountains...around 54 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 54 in the mountains...

around 75 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35 in the mountains...

around 48 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53 in the mountains...around

74 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35 in the mountains...

around 48 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around

73 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-281200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 83.

Lows 50 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 47.

Highs 70 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

63 to 66.

$$

CAZ524-281200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 83. Lows

52 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows 43 to

46.

$$

CAZ525-526-281200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...69 to

72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

51 to 54 near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52 in Twentynine

Palms...around 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine

Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

around 50 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

$$

