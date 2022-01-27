CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

_____

029 FPUS55 KVEF 270857

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1256 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-271200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1256 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 41. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 33.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of flurries after midnight.

Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of flurries in the morning. Chance

of sprinkles through the day. Highs around 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles in the evening.

Lows around 29.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 38 to 43.

Lows 25 to 30.

$$

CAZ521-271200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1256 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 31. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles and flurries

after midnight. Lows around 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of flurries in the morning. Chance

of sprinkles through the day. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles and flurries.

Lows around 29.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 44. Lows

25 to 30.

$$

CAZ520-271200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1256 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 55. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Lows around 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles through the

night. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 51 to 54.

Lows 32 to 35.

$$

CAZ522-271200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1256 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...40 to

43 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...

39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

40 to 43 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs

around 56 in the mountains...around 73 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles. Lows around

36 in the mountains...around 45 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 48 in the mountains...around

68 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 31 in the mountains...

around 41 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 47 in the mountains...around 66 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-271200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1256 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 38. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ524-271200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1256 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

around 40. Highs 61 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

$$

CAZ525-526-271200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1256 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...35 to 38 near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...59 to

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

around 40 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 67 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...64 to 67 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 43 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 63 to 66 in

Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

36 to 39 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 61 in Twentynine Palms...

around 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather