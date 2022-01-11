CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

121 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-111200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

121 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows 33 to 38. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

CAZ521-111200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

121 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows 33 to 38. Highs 46 to 51.

$$

CAZ520-111200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

121 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows around 40. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ522-111200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

121 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...69 to 72 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...around 50 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in

the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 54 to 57 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows around 40 in the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs

53 to 56 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-111200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

121 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

46 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

45 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

63 to 66. Lows 43 to 46.

$$

CAZ524-111200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

121 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67.

Lows 45 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

64 to 67. Lows 43 to 46.

$$

CAZ525-526-111200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

121 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

49 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

45 to 48 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

around 70 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Lows 46 to 49.

$$

