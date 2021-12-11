CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, December 10, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1256 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

CAZ519-111200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1256 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing

snow through the day. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs

around 43. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers. Patchy

blowing snow in the evening. Blowing snow after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature

around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 37. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Snow showers likely in the

evening. Patchy blowing snow. Colder. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times in the evening. Accumulations are possible. Lows

around 21. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

Lows 21 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 38. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 37.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1256 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 27. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady

temperature around 30. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 42. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight.

Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature around 30.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are

possible. Highs around 36. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35. Lows

20 to 25.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1256 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

33 to 36. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 54. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers.

Accumulations are possible. Lows around 40. Highs 49 to 52. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder. Lows around 28. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 48.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 48.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1256 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...

around 40 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 43 in the mountains...60 to 63 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

around 40 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...62 to 65 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...

41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 48 in the mountains...around 67 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Accumulations are possible. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 42 in the mountains...around 62 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain showers and snow

showers likely in the evening. Accumulations are possible. Lows

around 29 in the mountains...around 44 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

40 in the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. Lows 29 to 32 in

the mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 41 in the mountains...around 59 at

Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1256 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 57. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 36.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

37. Highs 51 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1256 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 34. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Lows

40 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of snow showers after

midnight. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 38. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Highs

52 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Highs

53 to 56.

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

1256 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 44. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around

63 in Twentynine Palms...around 57 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 41 in

Twentynine Palms...around 36 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 58 in

Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms...35 to 38 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

56 to 59.

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

1256 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely. Highs 63 to 66. Lows 43 to 46. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

39 to 42.

