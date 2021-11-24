CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

121 FPUS55 KVEF 240936

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

136 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

CAZ519-241200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

136 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

59 to 64.

CAZ521-241200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

136 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

58 to 63.

CAZ520-241200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

136 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73. Lows 45 to

48.

CAZ522-241200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

136 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...72 to

75 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66 in the

mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Lows 42 to 45 in the

mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-241200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

136 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

72 to 75.

CAZ524-241200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

136 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs 69 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

74 to 77.

CAZ525-526-241200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

136 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...60 to

63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine

Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...

59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 70 near Joshua Tree. Lows

46 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Highs

76 to 79.

