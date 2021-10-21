CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1251 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

CAZ519-211100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1251 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 61 to

66. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 63. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then snow likely and chance of rain after midnight.

Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Cooler. Snow may be heavy at times.

Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 53. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

CAZ521-211100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1251 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 47.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in

the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows around 37.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

CAZ520-211100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1251 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 76. Lows

49 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 52.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 65. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 44. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

45 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

CAZ522-211100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1251 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...

63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...91 to

94 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...

66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 51 in the

mountains...around 72 at Furnace Creek. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 84 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 43 in the

mountains...around 63 at Furnace Creek. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 81 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Highs 62 to 65 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-211100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1251 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 79. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 78.

Lows 53 to 56.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs 72 to

75.

CAZ524-211100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1251 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows 56 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs 74 to

77.

CAZ525-526-211100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1251 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...76 to 79 near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 82 in Twentynine Palms...around 76 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 56 in Twentynine Palms...

around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 71 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine

Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

around 80 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...73 to

76 near Joshua Tree.

