CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

CAZ519-062300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

35 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 50 to 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows

32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 42. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs around 59. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows around 36. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 49.

CAZ521-062300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 56 to 66.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows 40 to 50. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows

37 to 47. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 42. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows around 36. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 48.

CAZ520-062300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 78.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

51 to 54. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 73 to 76. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to

53. Highs 75 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 45.

Highs around 70.

CAZ522-062300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 70 in the mountains...

95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...94 to

97 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 50 in the mountains...73 to

76 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60 in the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48 in the mountains...

around 67 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68 in the

mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 in the mountains...around 89 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 45 in

the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Highs 61 to 64 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-062300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 84. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows 51 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 54 to

57. Highs 79 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 49 to 52.

Highs 72 to 75.

CAZ524-062300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 70 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Highs

76 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

54 to 57. Highs 80 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 68.

CAZ525-526-062300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...

59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59 in Twentynine Palms...

around 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows 59 to 62 in

Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...around 56 around Yucca Valley.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in Twentynine Palms...around

83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 59 in

Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

