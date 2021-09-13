CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 12, 2021

_____

749 FPUS55 KVEF 130841

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

140 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-131100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

140 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

48 to 58. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 68 to 78. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows 56 to 63.

$$

CAZ521-131100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

140 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 52 to 62. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 72 to 82. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to 62.

East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 85. Lows 55 to 62.

$$

CAZ520-131100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

140 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

62 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 94. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to

66. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 94. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 94. Lows 63 to 66.

$$

CAZ522-131100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

140 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...

81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...110 to 113 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...

81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...110 to 113 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...81 to

84 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 88 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 in the mountains...around 103 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-131100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

140 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 98. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 96 to 99.

Lows 66 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 92.

$$

CAZ524-131100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

140 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows 69 to 72.

$$

CAZ525-526-131100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

140 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...

69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine

Palms...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather