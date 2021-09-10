CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 9, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

136 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

CAZ519-101100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

136 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 65 to 75. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 60 to 65.

CAZ521-101100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

136 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 82. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 59 to 64.

CAZ520-101100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

136 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 94.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing

to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows 66 to 69.

CAZ522-101100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

136 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...

91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...113 to 116 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...

89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-101100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

136 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows 71 to 74.

CAZ524-101100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

136 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows 75 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs 100 to

103.

CAZ525-526-101100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

136 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...

73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...

73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine

Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

