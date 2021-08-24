CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, August 23, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

106 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-241100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

106 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 45 to 55.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 67 to 77. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

87 to 92.

CAZ521-241100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

106 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 48 to 58. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 87 to

92.

CAZ520-241100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

106 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 64.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 90 to 93. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 60 to 63. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 92 to 95. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs

100 to 103.

CAZ522-241100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

106 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 62 in

the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to

62 in the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in the mountains...

83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 in the mountains...around 112 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68 in the mountains...

around 86 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in the mountains...around 117 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69 in the mountains...

around 88 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in the mountains...around 117 at

Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 89 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in the mountains...around 118 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-241100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

106 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to 67.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 98.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 100.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows 73 to

76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

105 to 108.

CAZ524-241100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

106 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 100.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 76. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 80. Highs

105 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. Highs

105 to 108.

CAZ525-526-241100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

106 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 104 to 107 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca

Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109 in Twentynine Palms...around

105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...105 to 108 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

