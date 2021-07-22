CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

_____

733 FPUS55 KVEF 220901

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

201 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-222300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

201 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 72.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs around 89. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 82 to 87. Lows 68 to 73. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 81. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 68. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

$$

CAZ521-222300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

201 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 77 to 87. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 84 to 89. Lows 67 to 72. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 81. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 67. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

$$

CAZ520-222300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

201 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 96 to 99. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 72 to 75. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

100 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 78.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 96. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 75.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 93. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

$$

CAZ522-222300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

201 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 89 to 92 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...

around 100 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...around 100 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 77 in the mountains...around 97 at Furnace

Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 in the mountains...around

117 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 76 in the mountains...

around 96 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 91 in the mountains...around 111 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 73 in the mountains...

around 95 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 88 in the mountains...around 112 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 73 in the mountains...

around 95 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in the mountains...around

116 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-222300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

201 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 80 to

83. Highs 103 to 106.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. Highs

101 to 104.

$$

CAZ524-222300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

201 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 80 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 82 to

85. Highs 102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs around 95.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 81. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 101. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85. Highs

102 to 105.

$$

CAZ525-526-222300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

201 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 85 in Twentynine

Palms...around 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Highs around 102 in

Twentynine Palms...around 98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 84 in Twentynine Palms...

around 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs around 98 in

Twentynine Palms...around 94 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...95 to 98 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather