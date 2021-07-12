CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 11, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

146 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

146 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

88 to 93.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

146 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to

95. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

88 to 93.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

146 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 107. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows 76 to

79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs

101 to 104.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

146 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80 in the mountains...

103 to 106 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100 in the mountains...126 to 129 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79 in the mountains...

101 to 104 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in the mountains...124 to 127 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...

96 to 99 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 102 in

the mountains...121 to 124 at Furnace Creek. Lows 74 to 77 in the

mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 in the mountains...around 119 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in the mountains...around 118 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in the

mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

146 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 113. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 76 to

79. Highs 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows

around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

146 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 86. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109.

Lows 82 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

146 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...82 to 85 around Yucca Valley. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...105 to 108 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...

80 to 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

110 in Twentynine Palms...104 to 107 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 103 near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to

87 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...104 to

107 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107 in Twentynine Palms...

around 103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

