CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-232300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the morning, then snow showers and rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Snow level 6800 feet.

Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely and chance

of rain showers. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 38. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

67 to 75.

CAZ521-232300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 46 to

56. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 39. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

69 to 77.

CAZ520-232300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 49. West winds

15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 44 to 47. Highs 65 to

68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

46 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 80 to

83. Lows 51 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

CAZ522-232300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...96 to 99 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...95 to

98 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 43 in the mountains...around 63 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 59 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 44 in the

mountains...around 61 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in the mountains...around

86 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-232300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

79 to 82. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 72. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

Highs 70 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. Highs 79 to

82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

CAZ524-232300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 76. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 49. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs 79 to

82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 59 to

62. Highs 89 to 92.

CAZ525-526-232300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...52 to

55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...79 to

82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs around 71 in Twentynine Palms...around 66 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 53 in

Twentynine Palms...around 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77 in Twentynine Palms...around

72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine

Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 62 to

65 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

