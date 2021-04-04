CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 3, 2021

790 FPUS55 KVEF 040856

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

156 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

CAZ519-041100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

156 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 26 to 36. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

42 to 47.

CAZ521-041100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

156 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 42.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

43 to 48.

CAZ520-041100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

156 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

49 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

49 to 52.

CAZ522-041100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

156 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...99 to 102 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...99 to 102 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. West winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-041100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

156 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

85 to 88. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 53 to 56. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to

58. Highs 84 to 87.

CAZ524-041100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

156 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

86 to 89. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 55 to 58. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89. Lows

59 to 62.

CAZ525-526-041100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

156 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...56 to

59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...

60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...

85 to 88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine

Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93 in

Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

