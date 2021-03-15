CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 14, 2021

CAZ519-152300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 33. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows

12 to 22. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 53 to

58. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 51. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers.

Lows 32 to 37. Highs 48 to 53. Chance of snow 40 percent.

CAZ521-152300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny with slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

afternoon. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 31 to 41. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 54. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 51. Chance of snow 30 percent.

CAZ520-152300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny with slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 30 to 33.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

41 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73. Lows

44 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

42 to 45.

CAZ522-152300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace

Creek. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 30 in the mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing

to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...73 to 76 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...51 to

54 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...76 to

79 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 41 in the mountains...around 54 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67 in

the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Lows 42 to 45 in the

mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Lows 42 to 45 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-152300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 52 to 55.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 34 to 37. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Highs

70 to 73.

CAZ524-152300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 59 to

62. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight chance

of rain showers in the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Colder. Lows 34 to 37. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

49 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows 52 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

73 to 76.

CAZ525-152300-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Colder. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms...34 to 37 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 40 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms...around 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

around 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in

Twentynine Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-152300-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 39 to 42. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86. Lows 54 to

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

