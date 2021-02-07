CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021

_____

816 FPUS55 KVEF 070941

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

141 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-071200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

141 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows

34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 44. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

CAZ521-071200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

141 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows

34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Lows

33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 45. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

CAZ520-071200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

141 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

40 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

39 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 56.

$$

CAZ522-071200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

141 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...52 to 55 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 62 in

the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59 in

the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around

69 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-071200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

141 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

45 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 69 to

72. Lows 46 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 64 to 67.

Lows 45 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ524-071200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

141 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

around 70. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 64.

$$

CAZ525-526-071200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

141 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 73 in Twentynine Palms...

around 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52 in Twentynine

Palms...around 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74 in Twentynine Palms...around

68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 74 in

Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather